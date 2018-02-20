Carrick School qualifies for Junk Kouture Regional Final

Two outfits from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School have qualified for the Junk Kouture regional finals to be held in the Helix in DCU on the 7 th March.

The Dream Believer is a jump-suit creation by transition years students Emer Feely, Aine Lyons and model Roisin Noone that is themed on following dreams.

The creation is made totally out of recycled materials like bubble wrap, sweet wrappers envelopes and cardboard.

Aviaccatura is an aviation inspired dress created by Yanee Chin and Sarah Kayum.

This outfit is made from umbrellas, milk cartons, bubble wrap, aluminum cans, plastic bottles and bin bags.

Both outfits need the help of a public vote and can be supported by flowing the link app.junkkouture.com