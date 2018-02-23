Marians of Boyle unveil their new 2018 Collection this Sunday

Save the date for this Sunday, February 25 as 'Wedding Style Sunday' comes to Boyle in County Roscommon. Marians will once again welcome Mandy Maher and the Catwalk Modelling Agency to launch their new Royal collection.

The event will feature mother of the bride and groom outfits as well as outfits for special guests. So if you are the groom's aunt or aister or perhaps the bride's sister and are looking for something extra special, Sunday's event is a must. Marians will unveil some fabulous new labels and looks as well as everything you need to complete your look from matching hats and fascinators to shoes and bags.

With over 20 years of experience in the fashion and modelling industry the stunning Mandy Maher will be the special guest of the day. Two fabulous mini fashion shows will take place at 2pm and again at 3.30pm.

So forget the Sunday lie in this weekend, you won't regret it.

Marians - Simply Stunning.