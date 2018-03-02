Leitrim hotel won't charge for cancellations

A Leitrim hotel owner has said he values his customers too much to charge them for cancellations as a result of the adverse weather condistion.

Joe Dolan, Managing Director of the Bush Hotelvsaid "Despite suggestion or implications by others, NO charges will apply for cancellations of bookings at the Bush Hotel arising from severe weather condition. We are happy to refund any and all deposits in full, without any quibble, terms or conditions.

"We value our customers too much!

"If any customers are experiencing difficulty in securing a refund with or without terms from third party intermediates please contact us directly on 071 9671000 and we will endeavour to assist in any way we can."