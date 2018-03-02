Celebrating the women who run Carrick-on-Shannon

International Women's Day, March 8, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

International Women's Day (IWD) has been observed since the early 1900's - a time of great expansion and turbulence in the industrialized world that saw booming population growth, the rise of radical ideologies and of the campaign and movement for the equal recognition of women.

International Women’s Day is a collective day of global celebration and a call for gender parity. Organised by the Suffragettes, the first International Women's Day was celebrated in 1911.

Over 100 years later, International Women's Day now belongs to communities and stakeholders everywhere - governments, companies, charities, educational institutions, networks, associations, the media and more.

Whether through a global conference, a community gathering, a classroom lesson or a dinner table conversation - everyone can play a purposeful part.

It may come as a surprise to some readers to hear that, in 2018, in Carrick-on-Shannon, over forty women own, manage and run businesses. Our Arts Centre, Library Service and Local Paper are all headed up by women.

In the year that marks the 100 years’ anniversary of that milestone for women - the winning of the right to vote, this is an inspiring number and a welcome indication of the strides towards equality and achievement which have been made in the last century.

To mark that achievement, in a special celebration of International Women’s Day the business women of Carrick-on-Shannon are invited to The Dock Arts Centre at 6.15pm on March 8.