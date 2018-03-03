Bryan Dobson's Leitrim appearance cancelled due to illness

RTE's Bryan Dobson, who was due to be the guest speaker at the AMG of Carrick-on-Shannon Education Centre, set to take place in the Bush Hotel Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday, March 5 has had to cancel due to illness.

It has now been decided to postpone the entire event.

Bryan Dobson was due to address the meeting on the subject of ‘Schooled, Challenged and Redeemed’.

Mr. Dobson is a presenter of the Morning Ireland breakfast news programme on RTE Radio One, Ireland's most listened to radio programme.

Previously he presented the RTE Six-One News on RTE television.