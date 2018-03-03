€1,000 fine for illegal dumping in beauty spot

Martin Muntean, 11 Warren Grove, Boyle was convicted and fined €1,000 and costs of €454 at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last Friday for creating litter in a public place contrary to the Litter Pollution Act.

Daniel McHugh, Litter Warden, Roscommon County Council, gave evidence of investigating the dumping of 20 bags of household refuse at Rockingham Demesne, Boyle on August 15, 2017.

Evidence was found linking the defendant to the rubbish.

A litter fine and reminder notices were issued and received by Mr Muntean but were not paid.

Judge Kevin P. Kilrane remarked, “I've never seen such a disgusting set of pictures in my life,” before convicting Mr Muntean of the offence. There was no appearance by the defendant.