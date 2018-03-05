New to the property market - Stunning home in Leitrim on the banks of the waterway

No 10 An Garidin, Keshcarrigan is a beautiful detached home on a prime, corner site with superb views of Shannon-Erne Waterway and surrounding environs.

With a superb site position, the kitchen, dining and sun room areas benefit from a most attractive, and ever changing landscape which provides a backdrop to Lough Scur/Shannon Erne Waterway System.

This home is in showhouse condition and ready for immediate occupation. It would make and ideal family home with three double bedrooms, all en-suite plus family bathroom, GFCH.

This is a fully enclosed site with driveway to front, spacious side & rear garden, patio, brick BBQ, garden shed, mature gardens & lawns with established flower beds, rockeries & shrubs.

It makes for a great location as it is within walking distance of all village amenities and within convenient driving distance of Carrick-on-Shannon.

Viewing is by appointment and strongly recommended. Contact Liam Farrell, Farrell Property Group 071 96 20976/087 2727989.