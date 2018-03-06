Dates confirmed for second Leitrim Cycling Festival

Organisers of the Leitrim Cycling Festival have confirmed that after the success of last year's event the festival will be held this year on the weekend of June 22–24.

The aim of Leitrim Cycling festival is to celebrate the locality for its wonderful walking and cycling routes, to bring people together to learn about the future of hiking and cycling in the area, to build a community that can be involved in developing the area and to have some fun.



There will be lots of leisurely walks and cycles along the boreens and hills in the local area as well as yoga, cycle training, bike art, foraging walks, a slow bicycle race and more.

