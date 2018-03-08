Celebrating International Women's Day in Leitrim

Today, March 8, is International Women's Day.

The event is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

It may come as a surprise to some readers to hear that, in 2018, in Carrick-on-Shannon, over forty women own, manage and run businesses.

Our Arts Centre, Library Service and Local Paper are all headed up by women.

In the year that marks the 100 years’ anniversary of that milestone for women - the winning of the right to vote, this is an inspiring number and a welcome indication of the strides towards equality and achievement which have been made in the last century.

To mark that achievement, in a special celebration of International Women’s Day we invite the businesswomen of Carrick-on-Shannon to The Dock Arts Centre at 6.15pm.

Menawhile Carrick-on-Shannon Guild of I.C.A. together with Leitrim Federation are hosting an event called Yarn Bombing, making an awareness of I.C.A. in Leitrim at The Market Yard, Carrick-on-Shannon from 10am until 2pm. Please call to our stand to see display and get information.