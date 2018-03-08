Call to revamp Leitrim estate

Leitrim Cllr Enda Stenson has proposed that the local council should take over the Lis Cara estate in Carrick-on-Shannon, source funding from central government and totally revamp the area.

He was told that the Council does not have charge of the Lis Cara estate. At present the Council is in negotiations with the bondholder for the development and it is hoped they can be concluded in the near future without complication. The Council cannot consider taking in charge until the claim against the bon is settled.

As the development is not in charge of the Council, it cannot undertake any works at this time.