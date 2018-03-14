No decision yet on Flagford battery park as Roscommon County Council seek further information

A decision on whether or not to grant planning permission for a battery energy storage facility comprising of rechargeable battery units contained within 31, 40ft containers on a three hectare site at Flagford, Carrick-on-Shannon has been put back for further information.



A decision had been expected by last Wednesday, March 7, but Roscommon County Council has indicated they are “Not adequately satisfied that adequate information has been provided to make a full assessment of the implications of the proposed development.”



A request for further information has been made in relation to potential flood risk and the impacts of the proposal in respect of construction traffic.



Roscommon County Council has also requested further information in relation to other aspects of the development.



In a letter to the developer seeking planning permission, Kinbrace Ltd, Roscommon County Council has sought a noise impact assessment in relation to the proposed development and additional noise mitigation measures, if any, to be incorporated on the site.



An Ecological Impact Assessment has also been requested.

Read Also:

Fears in relation to energy storage facility planned for Flagford, Carrick-on-Shannon

Local fears over massive battery park in Flagford, Carrick-on-Shannon

70 people sign objection to proposed development of massive battery park