Avantcard celebrates 5th birthday in Leitrim

Avantcard, the only dedicated consumer finance provider of credit card and personal loan products in the Irish market, is celebrating its 5th birthday. The company, which focuses on digital fulfillment and service excellence, aims to become a leading consumer finance provider of credit cards and personal loans in Ireland.

Avantcard has a long track record of supporting local charities and organisations, with the company supporting the North West Hospice in particular for several years now. The company has also now unveiled a new company-wide charity programme, which allows its staff to nominate a different local charity or organisation each month to which the company will make a one-time contribution.

The team in Carrick-on-Shannon live throughout the North West and Midlands, which means a lot of regional charities will benefit from this new programme. The programme is up and running and so far has supported the Ballaghaderreen Red Cross and Drumsna Boxing club, with many more organisations set to benefit over the coming months and years ahead.

Earlier this year, Avantcard announced a new strategic partnership with Mastercard and have just finished issuing new contactless credit cards to its customers. To celebrate the launch of these new cards, Avantcard has announced a “Tap and Give” programme in aid of charitable organisation St. Vincent de Paul. The company will donate 5c every time a customer makes a contactless transaction during the month of April, up to a maximum donation of €25,000.

Speaking today, Chris Paul, Managing Director of Avantcard, said: “It is a proud moment as we celebrate Avantcard’s five year anniversary. The business is going from strength to strength. Our strategy is to be a leading consumer finance provider of credit cards and personal loans in Ireland. We have a strong business and a great team.

"We are also working on a number of exciting new initiatives for the months ahead, which will continue to see the business grow. As a business, we are committed to playing a role in the local communities where we are based and where a great many of our employees and their families live. As part of this, we are delighted to be supporting a number of worthwhile causes through our various charity programmes and initiatives”.