Large numbers attend Carrick-on-Shannon Jobs Fair

Over 800 hopeful job seekers from all corners of Co. Leitrim as well as neighbouring counties of Sligo, Roscommon, Longford and Cavan descended on the Landmark Hotel recently to attend the Jobs Fair in the Landmark Hotel.



Organised as part of Enterprise Week and Jobs week locally by the Department of Social Protection and Local Enterprise Office Leitrim, it was one of many events held throughout the country during the week.



With employers, training providers, agencies and an option to have your CV reviewed available, the event had something to offer everyone.



A large number of eager job seekers began to present at the Jobs Fair well in advance of it opening at 3pm. With steady traffic throughout the day, the room was free flowing but busy at all times.



Employers reported a great turn out of eager job seekers attending with CV’s and are very hopeful of filling their vacancies soon, while training agencies reported a great interest in their stands.



With 20 companies, including a number of recruitment agencies and a local Jobs Available stand, there was well over 100 jobs available on the day.



Speaking after the event Joe Lowe, Head of Local Enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office Leitrim said “We’re delighted with another excellent turnout.



“Previous events highlighted to us the need to have a forum for assisting employees meet potential employers as well as training agencies and a HR professional all under one roof on one day.



“I would like to thank all those who attended this year's event both the exhibitors and the public for their co-operation to make it a truly worthwhile event”.



If you missed the event or didn’t get a chance to speak to all the employers on the day, please visit www.facebook.com/leoleitrim or www.localenterprise.ie/leitrim or call Local Enterprise Office - Leitrim on 071-9650420.

