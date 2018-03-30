Leitrim Design House present 'An Droichead' - a new exhibition of paintings by Frances Murray

The Leitrim Design House are delighted to launch a new exhibition of paintings titled An Droichead by Frances Murray on ART WALL on Thursday, April 5 at 7.30pm.



Frances Murray is a Visual Artist based in Croghan, Co. Roscommon. Her new collection of paintings are a compilation of small works mostly in oils depicting scenes of the beautiful heritage of Boyle town. Special attention is given to the often overlooked bridges which cross the Boyle river. These compositions highlight the contrast between the geometric forms of buildings and the voids created by arches of the bridges and their reflections. A number of works also depict figures, which are central to the makeup of a town.



Originally from rural Kilkenny, Frances went on to study both Fine Art and Applied Social Care. She currently works fulltime in social care while concentrating on her painting in her free time. Working in a variety of mediums, Frances is particularly drawn to the spontaneity and surprise element of watercolour. Drawing and painting from direct observation is fundamental to her compositions. The human figure is often a presence within her work, however more often the subject matter takes the form of man-made objects juxtaposed in a natural environment.



Frances has proven herself as a keen plein air painter, successfully competing in plein air competitions. Her style can be considered painterly, retaining an abstract quality yet can still be read as a representational painting. She employs abstract passages with a free handling of paint to capture the light and atmosphere of her subject. Painters which influence her work are Basil Blackshaw, Camille Souter, William Turner, Tony O’Malley and Howard Hodgkin.



The organisers welcome everyone to join us at the reception launch of An Droichead to celebrate this wonderful collection and to meet the artist.

For further information visit www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie or follow on Facebook - www.facebook.com/TheLeitrimDesignHouse.com The Leitrim Design House, The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim 071 9650550.