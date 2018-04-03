Leitrim Cathaoirleach pays tribute to Frank Murray

The cathaoirleach of Leitrim Co Council Finola Armstrong McGuire has paid tribute to Mr Frank Murray who died suddenly at home in Dublin on March 31st.

“Frank was above all a devoted family man and I extend my sincere sympathy to his wife Maureen, his children Geraldine, Ciara, Paul and Catherine, his sisters Rita and Patricia and his brother Gerry”.

“Frank grew up on Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, and though his working life brought him to Dublin he kept a strong connection with his Carrick family, his neighbours and his friends. In Dublin he spoke of his home town with great pride and supported Leitrim in every way he could.”

“Frank and Maureen visited Carrick often and family breaks through the years have frequently been to Leitrim. Their casual call to enquire re their friends was low key and meaningful.

"The Murrays provided a warm welcome to Dublin to their Leitrim friends when career or job choices meant a move from Carrick. Their care and genuine concern for neighbours will be remembered and always appreciated.

"Frank was held in high esteem by all who knew him. His work as a public servant is well documented and we in Leitrim are very proud that in his retirement he took on the role of co-commissioner of the Independent Commission for the Location of the Victims’ Remains.”.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace. Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.