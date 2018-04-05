Drop in public order offences in Carrick-on-Shannon

The latest Recorded Crime Statistics show improvement on figures for 2016 for Carrick-on-Shannon.

In welcome news there was a small drop in the number of assaults/threats/harrassments recorded in the county town with 77 in 2016 and 69 in 2017. A massive improvement in figures was also recorded in pubic order and other social code offences which dropped from 192 incidents in 2016 to 161 in 2017.

Burglaries did increase substantially in 2017 rising to 47 from the 20 recorded in 2016. This trend was also reflected nationally. The number of thefts however, remained relatively unchanged - 100 in 2016 and 112 in 2017.

Criminal damage increased in 2017 to 58, up 15 on the previous year but weapons and explosive offences dropped from 4 instances in 2016 to just 1 in 2017.