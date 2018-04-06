Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, April 7, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Jim Kelly, Gortgarrigan, Killargue, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Jim Kelly, Gortgarrigan, Killargue. Peacefully at Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin. Reposing at Aras Bhride on Saturday from 5.30pm with prayers at 7pm followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Killargue, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Killargue New Cemetery.

John Brady Junior, 9 Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

John Brady Jnr, 9 Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton & late of Buggaun, Manorhamilton, suddenly. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, John James, mother Margaret, brothers Terry - Manchester, Gerard - Cappataggle, Ballinasloe, Darren Kelly - Dublin sisters Annemarie McGowan - Kinlough, Sarah Brady - Kinlough, Josephine Kelly - Dublin. Funeral Mass on Saturday at St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to any charity of your choice care of any family member.

Annie Foley, Main Street, Kinlough, Leitrim

Annie Foley, Main Street, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Annie died 4th April 2018 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital in her 103rd year. Removal on Saturday morning from her late residence to St Aidan's Church, Kinlough arriving for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only.

James (Jim) Boyle, Boeshill, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Aghacashel, Leitrim

Formerly of Tullybawn, Aughacashel. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital in his 98th year. Deeply regretted by his brother Robert, sister-in-law Eileen, nephew John and the Stringer family, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday, 7th April, St. Patrick's Church, Aughawillan at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Dorothy (known as Dot) Myles (née Carson), Legaltion, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Dorothy (Dot) Myles (nee Carson) Legaltion, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of David. Loving mother of Trevor (Summerhill), Heather Crowe (Lisdoonvarna), Pam Robinson (Carrodore), Neville (Ballyshannon), Ivor (Templemore), Lucy Malone (Rathmoylan). Dearly loved sister of Joan McCluskey (Leeds) and the late Ted, Francis, Jimmy, Harry, Jenny and May, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Sadly missed by sons-in-law Brian, Stephen and Barry, daughters-in-law Ailish, Theresa and Stephanie and all her 16 grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family residence in Legaltion, Ballyshannon, Saturday, 7th April, from 12 noon with Funeral Service on Sunday, 8th April, at 2.30 pm in St. Anne’s Church, Ballyshannon. Burial immediately after in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to ICU and Palliative Care Unit, Sligo University Hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. House private to family on the day of the funeral please.

Bridget O'Donnell, known as Brid, Coolcholly, Donegal Road, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Peacefully at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Retired principal of St Ernan’s National School, Balintra. Beloved wife of the late Paddy O'Donnell. Mass of The Resurrection in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Saturday at 11am with interment in Kilcar Cemetery, Co Donegal at approximately 1.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo or The Shiel Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Patrick McPartlin, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan

Patrick McPartlin known as Paddy Pat recently pre-deceased by his beloved wife Alice and brother of Nancy, Coventry, England who died on Wednesday 4th April. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons PJ, Kevin, Sean and Michael his daughter Bernadette, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday at Church of The Immaculate Conception Doobally, Dowra, Co Cavan at 12 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.