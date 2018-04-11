Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.

The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon is seeking to recruit an assistant duty manager; bar person; chefs/Chefs' assistants; food and beverage supervisor; event co-ordinator.

The Brandywell Restaurant & Accomodation, Dromod require part-time, experienced restaurant and bar staff.

KinderCare Day Nursery and Pre-School are seeking suitable candidates for the role of pre-school leader; After-school leader and AIM support worker.

Mayo, Sligo Leitrim Education and Training Board wish to form a panel of suitably qualified people in a variety of areas for their Sligo and Mayo training centres.

Rentokil seeking to recruit a pest control service technician to cover Cavan and Leitrim.

Ardcarne Garden Centre has a vacancy for an accounts administrator based in Boyle.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leitrim Observer - out now!