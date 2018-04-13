Blast from the past | Do you recognise any of these faces from the 1950s?

This photo of the Presentation Brothers National School, Carrick-on-Shannon believed to be from 1950/51 was recently submitted to us.

Back row, left to right, Jimmy Gavin, William McNutt, Pat Lynch, Johnny Murray, Liam Lynch, Eamon Burke, Des Cox, Hubert Lenehan and Michael Hogg.

Middle row, Noel Mulhern, Padraig Murray, Noel Fitzpatrick, Oliver Kerrigan, Ciaran Feely, Michael Moran, John James Moran, Noel Gorman and John Mulcahy.

Front row, John O'Reilly, Frank Murray, Paul Greenan, Gerard Gorman, Brendan Moran, George Doyle, Anthony McDermott, Damien Cronin and Brian Birthistle.

Teachers at the time were Brothers Gerard, Sylvester and Columba.

