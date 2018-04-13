Carrick-on-Shannon's Cora Systems Wins 2018 ‘Supply Chain Achievement’ Award

Carrick-on-Shannon based Cora Systems, a leading provider of enterprise project and portfolio management solutions, has been awarded the 2018 “Supply Chain Achievement Award” at the 2018 Irish Logistics & Transport Awards for the successful and innovative implementations that have helped their clients to drive supply chain efficiencies.

"We are really honoured to win this award and to receive recognition of the work we’ve been doing with our clients across the globe. Companies like Honeywell Building Solutions, who use our solution to manage 30,000+ projects, have been able to significantly streamline their project portfolios with our product. This award will only motivate us to further improve our solution for our clients,” said Philip Martin, CEO, Cora Systems.

Launched in 2010, The Irish Logistics & Transport Awards are the long-standing benchmark for those demonstrating excellence in the industry. Over 300 logistics and transport professionals attended the black-tie gala dinner at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin, which has grown to becomes Ireland biggest annual night-out for the logistics and transport industry.



Cora Systems provides enterprise project and portfolio management solutions and services to government agencies and large-scale global organizations, including life sciences, healthcare, and engineering and construction. Every day, thousands of project managers across the world use the Cora platform to manage their portfolio of projects, totalling over $10 billion in value, across multiple locations, dozens of countries and thousands of users. Headquartered in Ireland and with regional offices in Washington, DC and London (UK), Cora’s client roster includes Allergan, BT, City of London, Honeywell Building Solutions, Teleflex and the UK’s National Health Service. For more information, visit: www.corasystems.com.