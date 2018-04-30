Leitrim gardai issue water safety message
Photo courtesy of Garda Síochána Sligo/Leitrim.
Gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon are appealing to members of the public to always wear a lifejacket when on or near the water.
"The simple act of wearing a well maintained life jacket can dramatically increase a person’s chance of survival should they be unlucky enough to enter the water unexpectedly," noted a spokesperson.
Gardaí are also appealing to the Public to immediately report any missing or damaged lifesaving ring buoys to your local authority.
#AStolenRingbuoyAStolenLife
