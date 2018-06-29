Funding for Cortober and Rooskey

Fine Gael Senator Maura Hopkins has stated that it is very positive that CLÁR funding is to be provided for groups across Roscommon.

Senator Hopkins stated that, “My colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD has informed me that €240,205.50 is to be provided to groups across Roscommon under the support for schools and community safety strand of the CLÁR programme.”

“In Roscommon, €27,000 will be provided for safety measures at Strabaggan N.S.; €29,605.50 for footpath upgrades in Cortober and €45,000 for speed safety signs and a pedestrian crossing in Rooskey.

“I have been working with many of these groups for some time in order to secure funding and it is positive that this has now been confirmed. The completion of these projects will further support our rural communities with a focus on our young people.

“However, I am very aware that a number of groups made applications who have not been successful and I will be seeking the reasons for which this has been the case”.

Senator Hopkins concluded, “It is very important that we support rural communities and this funding is an important measure in our commitment to supporting those communities. I will continue to work with Minister Ring in order to ensure that these groups receive their funds as soon as possible in order to allow works to begin.”