Guilty plea in relation to theft of €15k from Carrick-on-Shannon car park

Martin McDonald, 11 Ballyowen Lane, Lucan, Co Dublin entered a guilty plea when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court recently to be arraigned in relation to a charge of theft of €15,000 from a vehicle parked in Rosebank Retail Centre car park on December 15, 2017.



The defendant, who is currently in custody was remanded in custody until November 6.



A bench warrant was issued for a co-accused Michael Cawley, 49 Rivermeade Avenue, St Margarets, Swords, Co Dublin, who failed to appear before the Circuit Court in relation to a similar charge of theft.