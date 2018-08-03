The Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Mr Seán Kyne T.D., has welcomed the ‘Go Live’ of a new online facility for the purchase of dog licences, a joint initiative of Local Authorities and An Post.

It is a legal requirement that all dog owners have a dog licence and Minister Kyne said: “We want to make sure that all dog owners are aware that they need to have licences for their dogs and we are trying to make buying these licences easier and more efficient.”

One-year individual dog licences costing €20 are still available at Post Offices and Local Authority offices, but are also now available through the new online facility at www.licences.ie. Dog owners can also now buy a “Lifetime of Dog” licence costing €140, valid for the dog’s lifetime, using the new online facility or at their local post office or at their Local Authority office. This licence is non-refundable and non-transferrable.

The facility is part of a new National Dog Register Database which is currently being rolled out across the country by Local Authorities. This will reduce the administrative work required when processing applications and payments for dog licences, providing a better service for dog owners. It will also give increased availability of information to allow Local Authorities, both management and wardens, to fulfill their duties.