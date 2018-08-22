Leitrim jobs roundup: Who's hiring in the county this week?

Who's hiring across County Leitrim this week? Check out the Leitrim Observer recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Leitrim.

A Counter assistant is required for a catering establishment in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Part-time bus drivers are wanted in the South Leitrim area.

A plasterer is required to fill a full-time position in the South Leitrim area.

A qualified part-time hairdresser is required Arva, Co. Cavan.

Are you taking a year out? If so Coffey's Pastry Case, Carrick-on-Shannon may have a vacancy for you.

St Christopher's Services, Longford invite applications for the following positions: residential and respite service manager; staff nurse and support workers/care assistants.

