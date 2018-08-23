€40,000 grant for Carrick-on-Shannon CCTV initiative

Carrick Community CCTV Co. have confirmed they have received grant approval of €40,000 from the Department of Justice and Equality towards their community CCTV initiative.

Confirming the grant approval offer, Company Chairman Joe Dolan commented "This allocation in addition to €100,000 has already been raised within and beyond the community brings us within near sight of the c.€155,000 to fully fund and complete the enhanced and extended project and its first three years of operation."

In anticipation of securing the shortfall tender specifications are been currently been fine-tuned and will go to tender in approximately three weeks.

Mr Dolan added, "The community response has been phenomenal and reflects a strong endorsement of the initiative; I am hopeful that the small number of business who have yet to come forward will now bring us over the line.

"On behalf of our Board I express sincere appreciation to all the stakeholders who have brought us to this point; we are absolutely confident of delivering this project and as a result our town will be a safer place in which to live, work, visit and enjoy."

