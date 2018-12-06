Please support the Christmas Food appeal in Carrick-on-Shannon this weekend

The annual Christmas Food Appeal takes place in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday 8th and Sunday, 9th December from 11am to 6pm.

Breffni Family Resource Centre volunteers will be taking non-perishable food donations at Tesco, Carrick-on-Shannon on those dates.

All help will provide food and support to local families, children, older people and people living alone.

Please come along to support them. With many thanks for your generosity.

Volunteers are also needed to help out, please call Breffni on 0719622566 to give your name and contact number. Your support is greatly appreciated.