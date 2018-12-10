Water disruption expected today in Carrick-on-Shannon

Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions to Attifinlay, Dublin Road and surrounding areas in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim today, December 10. These works are part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm, but Irish Water is recommended that households and businesses allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.