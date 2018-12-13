Calling Leitrim people ... are you brave enough?

Brave swimmers are being called on to enter the icy waters of the River Shannon and Garadice Lake this Christmas Day.

The annual Leitrim Ice Breakers Christmas swims will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon and Ballinamore.

The first group of hardy souls will enter the water at Garadice Lake at 12.30pm, followed by another at the slipway next to Emerald Star in Carrick on Shannon at 1.30pm, after 12 o’clock mass.

The Carrick event attracted a record-breaking number of swimmers last year and organisers are hoping to have even more this year.

Swimmers can register their interest on the Carrick Christmas Swim 2018 event page on Facebook.

The events raise much-needed funds for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, the National Council for the Blind and the Leitrim Talking Newspaper.

Each week, groups of volunteers record the Leitrim Observer and distribute it to people with visual impairments or reading difficulties. There are 180 blind and partially sighted people living in Leitrim, 13 of whom are children.

The Leitrim branch of the National Council for the Blind was founded in Carrick-on-Shannon in 1963.

Christmas swimmers are welcome to make a donation on the day.

They are also encouraged to raise money and sponsorship cards are available from Mary O’Boyle at 071-9620274.

It’s a fun event for all ages and it’s up to participants whether they wish to swim or just dip.

Swimmers will be rewarded with some hot beverages and chocolates while they dry off and warm up.

If you would like to sign up to the Leitrim Talking Newspaper, please call Ann on 0861539699 or email pfmgriffin@gmail.com