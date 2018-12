The Annual Bernard Murray 5K Memorial Walk will take place at 12.30pm in Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, December 27th.

Registration is in St. Mary's Clubhouse from 11am.

All funds raised this year will go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and to the Ardagh and Clonmacnois Lourdes Pilgrimage Fund.

€10 per person or €20 per family. All welcome.