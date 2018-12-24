Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, December 25

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Aidan Bannon, Barney, Ardagh, Longford

Peacefully, at Beaumount Hospital, in his 19th year. Beloved son of Bernie and Anne and loving brother to Sinead. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, father and sister, his aunts Mary, Ann Farrell (Ardagh Village), Evelyn Keenan (Clonscott), Mary McGowan (Newtownforbes), Claire O'Donnell (Enfield) and his uncles John (Coolcaw), Mel (Meeltenagh) and John Keenan (Clonscott), his cousins Claire and Kevin, Mel and Mark, David and Stephen, Fiona, Ashling and Niall, Ciaran and Louise, Monica, Colm and Brendan, neighbours, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

William Flanagan, Killaloe, Clare / Virginia, Cavan / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of William Flanagan, the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe, Co Clare and formerly of Virginia, Co Cavan and Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim. William passed away peacefully on December, 23rd under the dedicated care of the Lakes Nursing home, Killaloe. Pre-deceased by his darling wife Eileen. Beloved father of Gail, adored grandfather of Conor and Jack and father in law of James (McCuskers). Sadly missed by his niece Maureen, all the Shannon family (Killeshandra, Co. Cavan) and his many friends, old and new. Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe on Thursday, 27th December from 10:30am, followed by removal at 11:30am to St Flannan’s Church, Killaloe for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Relig Lua, Killaloe. No flowers, donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.

Bridget Smith (née Sorohan), Mount Merrion, Dublin / Arva, Cavan



Smith Bridget (née Sorohan) (Mount Merrion, Dublin and late of Arva, Cavan) – December 20, 2018 (suddenly) at home. Wife and best friend of Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons Fergal and Cormac, daughter Síle, brothers Brian, Seamus and Seán, sisters Maureen, Sheila and Eileen, son-in-law Ben, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Leila, Conor, Aisling and Oscar, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Friday (Dec 28) from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday (Dec 29) at 10am in the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion, followed by burial at Deans Grange Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.