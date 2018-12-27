Tributes paid to Insp Harrington

Warm tributes were paid to Inspector Denis Harrington at last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court ahead of his upcoming transfer to Mayo.

Prior to the Court commencing last Tuesday, Michael Keane, speaking on behalf of the local BAR association announced, “Inspector Harrington is leaving us to go to his beloved Mayo!”

Mr Keane added that Insp Harrington is a “Very sensible man” and “Embodies all that is good about An Garda Siochana. He is so decent and so fair and I wish him all the best in his promotion.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Judge Kevin P Kilrane who remarked, “It was always a pleasure to have you in the Court.”

Judge Kilrane described Insp Harrington as, “A well balanced and sensible individual.”

Judge Kilrane added, “I don’t think you made any enemies in your time here. The very best of luck to you and your family.”

Geraldine McWeeney, on behalf of the Court Services echoed the sentiments expressed.

Addressing the Court Insp Harrington said, “I have enjoyed my time here very much. I came here as a new Inspector just over two years ago. Thank you Judge, court services, probation services and colleagues. I leave here after happy times with happy memories.”