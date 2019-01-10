Diversions

Motorists advised diversions will be in place next week on R280

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Photo: Google maps.

Leitrim County Council have advised that the R280 will be closed between Cartown and the junction where the R280 and the R299 meet for a period of time each day between Monday and Thursday next week.

Diversions will be in place from Monday next, January 14 to Thursday, January 17 from 10am to 5pm to facilitate tree felling.

