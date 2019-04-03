GAA Allianz NFL Division 4 Final
Ray Mulvey makes GAA.ie team of the week
Ray Mulvey is tackled by two Derry players. Photo: Willie Donnellan
Ray Mulvey is Leitrim's only representative on the GAA.ie's Football team of the week released on Monday, the St. Mary's Kiltoghert clubman impressing at wing-back.
Division 4 winners Derry have four players on the selection, keeper Thomas Mallon, full-back Brendan Rogers, captain Christy McKaigue and man of the match Shane McGuigan. Only division 1 winners Mayo top the Derry pick with six selections.
McGuigan was also nominated for the footballer of the week award along with Mayo's Diarmuid O'Connor and Donegal's Michael Murphy.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on