Contract awarded for final phase of Carrick CCTV project

Carrick Community CCTV Company have awarded the final phase of the CCTV project to Dublin-based security company Educom Ltd.

The earlier phase compromising the civil and electrical works has just been now fully completed by Electric Skyline Ltd and the total project outlay is of the order of €150,000.

Confirming the award, CCTV company Chairman Joe Dolan stated: “This is yet a further milestone in the delivery of the project and works should commence in approximately three weeks,” he said.

“On behalf of our board I express sincere appreciation to all the stakeholders who have brought us to this far and I anticipate and look forward to completion of the project by mid-May after which our town will be an immeasurably safer place in which to live, work, visit and enjoy,” Mr Dolan concluded.