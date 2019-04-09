Council to trial new traffic flow in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council is to trial a new traffic flow plan in Carrick-on-Shannon for one month.

Officials told elected members at last Monday's meeting of the Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District the trial would begin on April 30 and continue for one month.

The change to traffic flow is focused on the Main Street, Priest's Lane (Park Lane), the link road and Leitrim Road block.

Using local businesses to identify the changes, it is proposed to make the Main Street one-way only from Percy Whelan's pub to the junction with Priest's Lane.

So, coming onto Main Street from the Dublin Road side, there will be no turn right onto the Leitrim Road.

Instead, vehicles looking to travel out the Leitrim Road will continue straight and turn right at The Swan onto Priest's Lane and turn right again onto the link road at the fire station and from there onto the Leitrim Road.

Vehicles travelling on the two-way portion of Main Street coming from St Mary's Close direction would give way to traffic turning right at The Swan.

The Leitrim Road itself will become one-way, from the junction with the link road at the social welfare offices, up to Main Street.

At the Leitrim Road junction onto Main Street, vehicles will still have to stop but once again will have the option of turning left or right onto Main Street.

Details of the proposed trial routes will be advertised in the coming weeks.