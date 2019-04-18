Work begins on roof for Market Yard Centre

Work has begun on the fabulous new, high tech roof over the Market Yard Centre’s open area.

Businesses in the centre remain accessible. This addition will transform the iconic town centre location into an all-weather one. The beautiful stone building was slated at one stage for destruction for use as a car park.

Through the leadership of local businessman Gerry Murtagh, a committee of citizens which eventually became MRD, saved the buildings and they were preserved and modified for modern day usage by local builder Peter Moran.

Picture by Gerry Faughnan