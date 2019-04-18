SVP shop launches campaign for more volunteers

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) has a network of almost 230 shops in Ireland including one on Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon.

This week SVP has launched a campaign urging people to come forward to volunteer in their shops to help with customer care, general housekeeping, merchandising, sorting and pricing clothing and other donated items.

Padraic McDonagh manager of the SVP West/North West region shops says that volunteering in Vincent’s shops creates memories and is a great benefit to someone’s life experience.

“It can enhance your skills and knowledge and you get to meet new people. Also by donating your time, talents, and passion you are making a real difference in your local community.

“There is no barrier to volunteering in terms of age, gender or nationality and to learn more we are asking people in Leitrim to call into the Carrick-on-Shannon shop, telephone (01) 884 8217 or go online to svp.ie/shops,” he said.