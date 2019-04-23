Carrick based Intuity Technologies announce acquisition of new company

Intuity Technologies, a leading certified technology company, with offices in Carrick-on-Shannon has announced its acquisition of Office Technology Limited in Dublin, a dedicated managed print services company.

With a recruitment drive currently underway, the company plans to significantly increase the existing workforce of 67 in the coming months. Together, Intuity and Office Technology Ltd, will now support and partner over 2,000 customers all over Ireland, the UK and the USA.

The group turnover last year was in excess of €7m and the company plans to double the size of the business within the next three years with further investment and strategic expansion.

Speaking at the announcement today, Gerard Cox, CEO, Intuity Technologies welcomed the acquisition.

"Together, Intuity and Office Technology Limited represent a competitive advantage which will hugely benefit our customers . By delivering secure solutions across all of their business IT needs, we will provide greater choice and growth opportunities for them", Mr. Cox said.

"At Intuity, our team are at the core of what we do, and people development will be a large part of this growth and expansion plan. This development takes Intuity one step closer to fulfilling its ambition of becoming the largest and best Managed IT Provider in Ireland while further building on our international expansion."

With offices in Galway, Dublin and Carrick-on-Shannon, Intuity Technologies has been delivering world class managed IT solutions across Ireland for almost five decades. The company has developed a strong heritage within the highly regulated Credit Union Sector over the past 30 years. Office Technology Limited has been leading the market in delivering state of the art managed print services for over 26 years to its growing customer base. In this time Office Technology has evolved to cater to client demands, now working with businesses of all sizes in all sectors throughout Ireland with strong roots in the Dublin region. Throughout this time, customer service and customer satisfaction has remained a priority for the team.

Pat Duffy, Director of Office Technology Ltd said, "We are delighted to be joining Intuity. With shared visions and ambitions, we look forward to continuing to deliver the same high standard of service with the added value of increased IT services and solutions for the modern workplace."

Both companies have partnerships with industry leaders, Intuity are Microsoft Gold and Dell Gold Partner certified and Office Technology are a Microsoft Silver Cloud Partner and boasts over 25 years as one of Ireland’s largest and longest established Canon Gold Partnerships. Intuity is ISO and Cyber Essentials certified and both companies have a shared focus on IT security and solutions, managed print services, compliance and regulation.