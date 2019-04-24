Eight Street Feasts registered in Leitrim

Registrations for Street Feast 2019 will close next Friday, April 26 in time for national Street Feast Day on Sunday, May 5.

To date eight Leitrim Feasts have been registered and organisers are calling on Leitrim residents to get registering and increase this number to at least 10, the same number that was held throughout Leitrim last year.

Street Feast celebrations are due to be held in Keshcarrigan, Drumhierney Manor, Manorhamilton, Eslinbridge, Cloone, Aughavas with two happening in Carrick on Shannon - so quite the party on the streets.

This year is the tenth birthday of Street Feast which is one of the most successful community initiatives in Ireland.

Over 120,000 people celebrated Street Feast last year at a total of 1344 feasts nationwide.

Organisers are aiming for 1500 Street Feasts on Sunday, May 5 which falls on National Community Weekend hosted by the Department of Rural & Community Development.

In Drumsna they will be hosting The Big Hello! on the same date.

Leitrim hosts can sign up for a free Street Feast pack which includes bunting, invitations, posters and a handy guide. Leitrim County Council are supporting Street Feast Leitrim.

Justin Fannon of Leitrim County Council says: “Leitrim County Council is delighted to be collaborating with Street Feast for 2019 and is looking forward to the villages and streets of County Leitrim hosting numerous feasts encouraging the residents to take the time to get to know one another as part of the National Community Weekend.”

Registration and further details are available at www.streetfeast.ie

“Street Feast is an excuse to turn off the telly, get outside and meet the neighbours over delicious food & good conversation.”

Register for #StreetFeast2019 today on https://t.co/9Ax8LeYy77 https://t.co/nOn8Mn8zag — Street Feast 2019 (@streetfeast) March 16, 2019

Read Also: Delay in roll-out of broadband is affecting Leitrim everyday