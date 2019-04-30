New traffic flow comes into use today, Tuesday, April 30 in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim County Council is introducing a new traffic management system, on a trial basis, in Carrick-on-Shannon today, Tuesday, April 30 and a map has been released to help motorists understand the changes.



The revised traffic flow will be on the block of streets of the Leitrim Road, Main Street, Priests Lane and the link road from the Fire Station to the Department of Social Protection offices. These four streets will become one way streets.





It is intended to introduce this new system for a month's trial period. It will be reviewed at the end of May by the local authority in consultation with the Gardai and the town team/Chamber of Commerce. The council said that, if the system is deemed a success the system will continue.



The new traffic flow is aimed at addressing a number of traffic concerns in the area including ensuring that all traffic entering the town from the north on the R280 will have the full main street available to them.



A spokesperson for Leitrim County Council said: “It will be possible to introduce new on street parking along some of these streets. It is also expected that it will be easier for parking and deliveries to businesses on the Leitrim Road.

“The junction of the Leitrim Road/Main Street can become congested especially when HGV's meet. With this one way flow it is expected that this congestion will ease at this location.”

How will the new system work?

Traffic coming in from Leitrim Village will no longer be able to turn right at the Department of Social Protection offices. All traffic from Leitrim Village will continue to the Main Street junction where they can turn left or right. This section of the Leitrim Road will be a one way street and there will be two lanes at the junction for traffic to go left or right.

Traffic from the Dublin Road will not be able to turn right onto the Leitrim Road. Instead they have to continue down Main Street and turn right onto Priests Lane and then turn right onto the link road at the Fire Station and then left onto the Leitrim Road.

Two way traffic is still allowed on Main Street from St Mary's Close up to the Priests Lane junction. Traffic on Main Street coming from the Church direction will have to turn left onto Priests Lane and turn right onto the link road at the Fire Station and then turn left or right onto the Leitrim Road.

Traffic coming from St Patrick’s Park and Breffni Crescent have to turn left at the Fire Station and then turn left or right onto the Leitrim Road.

New signs and road markings will be erected for the trial and all motorists are asked to obey the new signs and lining especially the yellow boxes at the junctions.

“If traffic stay out of the yellow boxes when they are supposed to, it will allow all traffic at the junctions move better,” pointed out a Council spokesperson.

“We will expect delays in the beginning while motorists get used to the new system but we would ask that everyone has patience during the trial period,” he said.