Leitrim cathaoirleach looking for votes in Carrick MD

I live in Cloonturk, Dromod and I am married to Christina with one son Niall.

It has been an honour and privilege to have represented the people of Carrick-on- Shannon Municipal District area on Leitrim County Council since 1991.

Over the intervening years, I have dedicated myself to serving the needs of the people of the Carrick- on-Shannon Municipal Area and the wider county to the very best of my ability. In that time we have lived through and experienced great economic, social & cultural changes in our county.

I am the current Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council having previously held the position in 1995-96 and 2004-05 - this has been the singular greatest honour of my life.

I have been actively involved over my lifetime in all local voluntarily organisations and enjoy working for the community.

Priorities for Re-Election

Rural Housing: Work towards finding a solution to the current planning restrictions on one-off rural housing.

Agriculture: I call for reintroduction by the government on a pilot basis, a land reclamation grant for the county in order to help sustain agriculture as a viable entity within County Leitrim.

Afforestation: Lobby for stricter controls on afforestation in rural areas, and seek that applications be brought under the planning process.

Broadband: Continue to campaign for the expansion of high-speed broadband throughout all of Leitrim.

Employment: To work closely with IDA and Enterprise Ireland to provide much needed employment for all the people in the county.

Tourism: Promote and maximise our tourism product here in Leitrim and develop it to its full potential.

Towns & Villages: Lobby for a regeneration package for our towns and villages.