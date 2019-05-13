Carrick Historical Society presents: 'We are the survivors: Boyle Workhouse and Emigration in Famine times'

On Wednesday, May 15, at 8.30pm in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon & District Historical Society are very pleased to present 'We are the survivors: Boyle Workhouse and Emigration in Famine times,' an illustrated talk based on his book by popular Boyle businessman, local historian and author Barry Feely (pictured) telling the people’s story, their memories and tales.

Admission €5, free to society members.

Further info: 086 067 5283.