Carrick-on-Shannon hotel has honoured a 13 year old voucher!

We've all done it, forgotten about that gift voucher and then found it buried in a drawer only to discover it had expired months before. But one Leitrim business has gone above and beyond for a customer, honouring a 13 year old gift voucher!

The Landmark Hotel posted images of the voucher on social media over the weekend with the message: "A gift voucher was issued back in 2006...Yes 13 years ago!! Was used and redeemed in the hotel this week."

The voucher was originally issued in 2006. PIC: Landmark Hotel Facebook page