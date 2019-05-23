Visual artists critiquing clinics in The Dock

A visual artists critiquing clinic with Cliodhna Shaffrey will be held in The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, May 24.

There’s a reason why writers have editors.

No matter how well you write, there will be mistakes and many times these mistakes are overlooked by the author simply because they are “too close” to their work. A good writer simply needs a good editor.

The editor sees the work with a different set of eyes and can suggest improvements and offer new ideas.

Equally actors need directors who can point out where their performance can be improved because the director sees the performance from the point of view of the audience.

Artists also need a second set of eyes on their work to know how our work can be improved.

This is where critique becomes an important part of development as artists.

With this in mind Creative Frame is running a day of critique clinics where eight visual artists will get an opportunity to spend one to one time with Cliodhna Shaffrey, director of Temple Bar Gallery and Studios.

Cliodhna has previously worked with the Arts Council Ireland as its Visual Arts Advisor (2011-2014) and as an independent curator since 2004.

Her practice has included exhibitions, commissions and research projects and residencies, including Leitrim in 2004 where she developed Artist-as-Traveller and TRADE.

The clinics will be held at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, May 24 with half hour slots allocated in advance to each artist accepted.

To apply for a one to one clinic with Cliodhna, please provide to Maureen Carty by email at creativeframe leitrim@gmail.com a brief description of your practice, a description of why you want to engage at this time and what you hope to gain from the critique, along with two or three images of work you’d like critiqued.

The clinics are free but attendees must be members of Creative Frame.

This is a unique opportunity for real expert feedback on your work - don't miss it!

If you wish to register with Creative Frame follow this link prior to applying: creativeframe.eu/register/

