Sunday, June 2: What's on - Carrick-on-Shannon Carnival

Lots of events planned for Carrick-on-Shannon Carnival on Sunday, June 2

Bouncy castles, slides and hip hop dancing for the children at the Kids Fun Day in the People's Park from 1pm to 5.30pm.

Try your hand at the Bungee Trampoline from 1pm to 5.30pm in the People's Park.

Children can join in the Hullabaloo Kids Craft workshops at The Dock Arts Centre from 12.30pm to 2.45pm - pre-booking essential.

Murrays Amusements is operating at Carrick Indoor Karting on the Leitrim road from 2pm until late.

The HFC Brass Band is performing on the steps of St Mary's Church at 3pm; Rock at the Clock with Sum Craic from 9pm until 11pm. Also running from 9pm to 11pm is Flies @Fireworks on the barge at the Shannon. There will e a Water Jet Pack Display on teh Shannon from 10pm to 11pm and then the fabulous fireworks will light up the sky with music by Majestic Audio at 11pm.

For more details see www.carrickcarnival.com