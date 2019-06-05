Carrick-on-Shannon bypass must be a priority for the continued development of the North West of Ireland

The provision of a long-awaited bypass of Carrick-on-Shannon must be a priority if we want more people and businesses to relocate to the North West region says chairperson of Collins McNicholas and former managing director of IDA Ireland, Padraic White.



Speaking at the launch of the findings of the North West Relocation Survey, entitled 'Why I chose the North West' and carried out by national recruitment and HR services group Collins McNicholas, Mr White said 'less traffic' is one of the top three factors influencing relocation.



He said the North West region is on 'borrowed time' adding that “upgrading the N4 from Mullingar to Sligo is most urgent; the road is in dire need of improvement as it is inhibiting the potential of the North West.



“A priority should be the Carrick-on-Shannon bypass as the current through road cannot cope and is causing serious delays at peak times.”

“Similarly, the planned improvement to the A5 route from Aughnacloy to Donegal and Derry, to which the Irish government is to make a financial contribution, has been seriously delayed,” he noted.

“The North West, its politicians, local authorities and businesses, need to exert a more concerted push to get these key routes prioritised and a much greater sense of urgency behind their advancement in the interest of the continued economic development of the region.”

Technological University also needed

Mr White also stressed the importance of achieving a Technological University in the region.



“One of the top three reasons when deciding to re-locate to the North West is access to schools which reflects both the capacity of schools to take in new pupils and the quality of education and the teachers right through primary, secondary and third level,” he said.



“Achieving a Technological University in the North West will be essential in maintaining the competitiveness of the region in attracting investment.”



John Nugent, regional manager, North West, IDA Ireland said the survey showed that the North West offers people an opportunity to “achieve fulfilling and challenging careers in a location that offers an exceptional and affordable work-life balance.



“The results (of the survey) show that terrific careers for highly-qualified candidates combined with North West location factors such as shorter commutes, quality of - and access to - schools and lower cost of living is a winning combination.”



Antoinette O’Flaherty, Collins McNicholas director North West agreed noting: “It’s rewarding to see that the people we have helped relocate are experiencing an exceptional lifestyle while advancing their careers. Once people move here, it doesn’t take long for them to start building a new life as they realise the possibilities the region has to offer.”