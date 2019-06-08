Saturday, June 8: What's on at the Carrick-on-Shannon Carnival today?

There is plenty on offer at the Carrick Carnival today:

Watch the Drone racing Competition from 1pm to 5pm at the Tennis Court area of Carrick-on-Shannon or take in the Vintage Car Display at the Quays from 2pm to 5pm.

Murray's Amusements will once again be open from 2pm to late at Carrick Indoor Karting at the Leitrim Road and there ill be a Kids Fun Day at the People's Park from 1pm to 5.30pm.

Granny Yana Street Theatre will be entertaining the crowd at the Market Yard at 2.30pm and 4.30pm with Granny Yana, a life sized puppet. Granny has escaped the retirement home and has lots of story to tell! There are also routines on trapeze, corde lisse and counterbalancing. Also sure to attract a crowd is the Carrick Rugby Club Passing Challenge. It will go ahead from 1pm to 5pm in the People's Park.

From 12pm to 6pm you can check out The Vortex, the ultimate walk-through illusion at the Rosebank Retail Park or come along and cheer on the teams at the tug-o-war event at St George's Terrace from 7pm to 9pm.

Rounding off the day's entertainment is the Carnival Comedy Night with Fred Cook and Kevin McGahern at the Bush Hotel at 8pm. Tickets are on sale from the hotel reception.