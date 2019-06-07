Carrick Community school 5K run raises €7,000 for CMRF Crumlin

On Friday last, Carrick-on- Shannon Community School took to the road for their annual 5K fun run.

This year the school used the opportunity to raise funds for CMRF Crumlin.

Children’s Medical Crumlin provide critical supports and funding to sick children from all over Ireland who attend CHI Crumlin for diagnosis, treatment, and care on their patient journey.

Each year at least 120,000 children attend Crumlin for critical care and support.

This fundraiser gave the community an opportunity to show their support for local children and their families that have been affected by childhood illness.

Sinead Nolan, CMRF representative, visited the school to give an insight into how the funds are used and showed the students an inspiring video “Ruby’s Journey” which provided the motivation for our massive fundraising drive.

With less than three weeks to the deadline, the response was overwhelming, and the count steadily rose to over €7,000, exceeding all expectation.

Despite the rain, spirits were high, and they had another wet but very enjoyable and satisfying end to the school year.

These are the days we will remember. We are truly blessed and lucky for every day that we are able to run or walk 5K when so many of our children are unable to due to illness.

A big thank you to all the students, their parents and the wider community for their generosity and to all the staff of Carrick-on-Shannon Community School for helping to make the event an amazing success.

Ms Edel Farrell and Mr Malachy Dolly were the fundraising and run coordinators. Well done everyone.

Students from Carrick-on-Shannon Community School who raised €7,000 for CMRF Crumlin from their annual 5K run Picture: Gerry Faughnan

