Leitrim not so lucky with Lottery scratch cards

The National Lottery has compiled a definitive list of Ireland’s luckiest counties when it comes to winning the top prize when playing scratch cards.

Since 2015, there have been a total of 402 winners who have won top tier prizes, which are the maximum cash prizes on a given scratch card game, worth a massive total of €22,565,000 when playing National Lottery scratch card games.

Leitrim is second from the bottom on the list with with just four people winning €145,000.

But spare a thought for Longford who is last on the list with just one winner who was lucky enough to claim €50,000.

Dublin is the luckiest county with 102 players claiming top prizes worth over €5.3 million in winnings.

Scratch card players in Tipperary came out in second place with an incredible €1,695,000 in top prizes shared among 20 winners. Cork came third with €1,580,000 won by 39 individual players while Wexford and Kildare round off the top five with total top prize scratch card wins of €1,415,000 and €1,385,000 respectively.

Sligo has eight winners sharing €510,000 as did Cavan sharing winnings of €220,000.





New Scratch Card Game Launched

Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday 16th June, the National Lottery has launched a brand new €5 scratch card game, ‘Golden 4’s & Silver 5’s’ which contains four top prizes of €45,000 with a total prize fund of over €4 million.